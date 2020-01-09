NSGA’s competitive team and pre-team gymnasts collected food to donate to a local food shelf as part of their Team Holiday celebration. Instead of exchanging gifts amongst each other, each gymnast collected one paper grocery bag full of food to donate. Over 80 plump full bags were collected and delivered to the Maple Plain Food Shelf.
Each winter holiday season, North Shore also serves as a drop off site for WeCan, a local organization helping families in need in the Western Suburbs.
North Shore Gymnastics is now preparing to host its annual Gopher Invitational on January 11-12 at a new location, Canterbury Park Expo Center.
North Shore Gymnastics Association, Orono, was founded over 41 years ago and is a 501c3 non-profit organization. It is the club’s purpose to acquaint children at all levels of physical ability, potential, and growth with the sport of gymnastics in an atmosphere of safe, fun, positive learning, and to help each child develop gymnastic skills, good sportsmanship, and discipline. North Shore Gymnastics Association is also the practice facility for the Orono girls’ high school gymnastic teams.
For more information, please call 763-479-3189 Or visit us at www.northshoregym.org.
