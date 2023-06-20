Two Orono High School lacrosse players have been named the 2023 recipients of the “#60 Leadership Jersey Award” by the Jake Anderson “Give 60 for #60” Foundation.

Olivia Tate, a senior on the Orono women’s varsity lacrosse team, and Avery Anderson, a senior on the Orono men’s varsity lacrosse team, received the honor during one of their teams home games this season.

