FROM LEFT: Olivia Tate receives the 2023 “#60 Leadership Jersey” from the family of Jake Anderson. Pictured from left: Peter Robson, Lissa and Erik Tate, Olilvia’s parents; Bill Anderson, Jake’s father; Olivia Tate; Kristi Anderson, Jake’s mother; Avery Anderson, Men’s Lacrosse #60 recipient; and Luke Anderson, Jake’s brother. (Photos courtesy Frank Landis)
The parents of Jake Anderson, along with special guests coach Noah Alexander from Jake’s 2013 championship team, and Nick Geiger, friend and teammate of Jakes, present the 2023 #60 Leadership Jersey to Avery Anderson on behalf of the foundation they started to honor the memory of their son, Jake. Pictured are: Luke Anderson, Jake’s brother; Bill Anderson; Avery Anderson; Kristi Anderson; Nick Geiger; 2013 coach Alexander; and Ollivia Tate, Women’s Lacrosse #60 recipient. (Photos courtesy Frank Landis)
Two Orono High School lacrosse players have been named the 2023 recipients of the “#60 Leadership Jersey Award” by the Jake Anderson “Give 60 for #60” Foundation.
Olivia Tate, a senior on the Orono women’s varsity lacrosse team, and Avery Anderson, a senior on the Orono men’s varsity lacrosse team, received the honor during one of their teams home games this season.
