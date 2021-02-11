The Orono Boys High School hockey team had two big rivalry games last week, hosting an always exciting Delano squad and visiting cross town rival Mound Westonka. They ended the week with two hard-fought and not always pretty wins, with contributions from the entire roster top to bottom.
The Delano Tigers were ranked at the top of the conference coming off their State Tournament berth last season, but suffered losses to Mound and Hutchinson before visiting the Spartans. In what would typically be a packed arena, the limited spectators did their best to welcome their teams. The Spartans struck first when freshman Brooks Fegers threw a hard shot on net from the hash marks and beat Tigers goalie Thomas Huotari. Orono was able to preserve the one goal advantage going into the break despite being outshot by the Tigers 8-4.
Delano evened the score mid-way through the second period after dominating possession. The teams were square through the third period until Sophomore Connor Lang scored his first Varsity goal off a tricky shot from behind the net after a rush with teammate Josh Heller to reclaim the Spartan lead with under four minutes to play. Delano put the pressure on and tied the score on the power play with a mere 28 seconds remaining, but Orono did not relent. On the very next play, Bradley Walker won the face off back to Senior Captain Hadley Stephenson. Stephenson served the puck to defensive partner Carson Clark who streaked down the left side and fired a low shot on net that rebounded off Huotari. Senior Assistant Captain Thomas Rohrer was there to perfectly finish the play, giving Orono the edge once again with 18 seconds remaining. With three starting defensemen out with injuries, Stephenson, Clark, Mitch Adams and Caden Bickett had their work cut out for them and rose to the challenge, ultimately securing the win for the Spartans. Sophomore Goalie Brock Peyton got his second win with 28 saves overall.
The Spartans Friday night match between local rival Mound Westonka Whitehawks would also have been standing room only but for these Covid times. It was a back and forth battle throughout, but Mound jumped to the early lead just a few minutes into the first period and padded their advantage less than a minute into the start of the second period which would prove to be extremely entertaining. Orono responded quickly, cutting the deficit to one when Jake Gheradi collected a long pass from Brooks Fegers back near the Spartan goal, skated around the Whitehawk defense and beat the Mound goalie with a hard shot from the left. A minute later Sophomore Wyatt Dixon scored his first Varsity goal on a heads up play that started with a blue line blast from defender Fin Jevne and assisted by Josh Heller to even the score at 2. After multiple penalties for each team and four on four play, Mound reclaimed the lead with eight minutes left in the second period. The scoring flurry continued for the Spartans while on the power play when Senior Captain Jamie Bazil one-timed a pass from Clark high in the slot and buried it top shelf to even the tally at three a piece.
The teams retreated to the break tied in both goals and shots, but Orono came out dominant in the third period outshooting the Whitehawk 15 to 8. Senior Assistant Captain Patrick Grady gave the Spartans the go ahead goal and eventual game winner when he swiftly finished after a melee in front of the net. The Whitehawks continued to press for the remainder of regulation but Orono earned the win once again with lock down defense and stellar goaltending by Peyton.
The Spartan JV squad continues to improve. After losing to Delano 0-4 despite impressive goaltending by Parker Lewin with 39 saves, they bounced back and beat Mound Westonka 4-0. Goals from Matt Kagel, Jack Losie, Alexander Davis were all assisted by Avery Anderson. The final goal came from freshman Joey Mugaas assisted by his brother Jon Mugaas. Goalie Johnny DeLong earned the shutout.
After two weeks of play and four games, fourteen Spartan players have earned points for the Varsity, showing the depth of the Spartan’s young squad and poise of the 11 seasoned seniors.
“We graduated a lot of talent last year but we’ve been turning some heads throughout the first few games. We have a solid group of guys and hope to keep the momentum going in this shortened season,” Captain Stephenson said.
