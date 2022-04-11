Mound Westonka High School is proud to name senior Hannah Drill as the 2022 recipient of the Athena Award. Candidates for this “outstanding female athlete” award must demonstrate excellence in individual or group sports. Drill is a three-sport White Hawks athlete, participating in volleyball, basketball and softball. 2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, and Mound Westonka has been celebrating the top female athlete since 1973.
“Hannah Drill is an outstanding representative for the 2022 MWHS Athena,” said Activities Director Jeff Peterson. “She is a great teammate, works hard and has set high expectations for herself and her teammates. Congratulations, Hannah!”
Other finalists for the 2022 MWHS Athena Award were seniors Allie Soule, Annie Springer, Megan Wanner, Anna Elliott, Montana Courneya, Libby McCue, Ellerie Anderson, Lauren Hildahl and Hannah Hall.
“I am a captain of all three of my sports and I love playing them,” said Drill. “I have enjoyed getting to know new groups of people every year, as well as creating friendships with my teammates that will last a lifetime.”
A three-year letter winner of the volleyball team, Drill was named All-Conference and received an Academic All-State Award her senior year. She made 1,486 assists throughout her career, which places her second in school history.
One of her favorite sports memories was earning her 1,000th career setting assist last season. “It is always an honor to represent my school with an amazing group of girls and being able to play together every day,” said Drill, who said she cherishes the long bus rides, late practices, hard workouts, early tournaments and seasons that go by in the blink of an eye. “High school sports will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wouldn’t want it any other way,” Drill added.
In basketball, Drill was named captain her senior year and earned All-Conference Honorable Mention. A leader on the softball team, Drill was voted Most Valuable Player by her teammates. She also received All-Conference Honorable Mention.
In addition to sports, Drill is a member of the National Honor Society, the MWHS Rotary Interact Club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is a Link Crew leader and a member of the Environmental Club. Drill was also the winner of the ExCEL Award and the Triple “A” Award.
Hannah is the daughter of Steve and Mara Drill of Mayer. She plans to attend Iowa State University next year, where she will major in Environmental Engineering.
Drill will represent MWHS at the 50th Annual Minneapolis Athena Award Luncheon, which will be held May 6 at the Earle Brown Heritage Center. She will be one of more than 50 outstanding senior women honored from public and private high schools in the greater Minneapolis area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.