Mound Westonka Girls Soccer lost three games in a row in the last two weeks and fell to a 1 and 4 record overall. What gets lost in the headlines is that three losses have been by one goal and that the Mound team have made great strides this year to close the gap with their opponents.
Mound played in Orono last week and this was predictably be Mound’s only one-sided loss of the season so far. Orono are a perennial soccer power in the region and this year is no exception. Goals flew in at regular intervals and the final score was Orono 5 – Mound 0.
Westonka’s next game was at Providence Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 8. This was an enthralling contest that could have gone either way. Providence moved ahead 2-0 before Mound tied it up on the back of goals from junior captain Libby McCue and sophomore Alicia Hatlestad. Providence scored to go up 3-2 before Mound tied it again when junior Megan Wanner buried a cross from sophomore Taylor Dallman. Providence scored the final goal of the contest in the 60th minute. Final score: Providence Academy 4 – Mound 3.
Mound’s last of the week game was against Holy Family on Friday, Sept. 11, playing in rain and wind on a raw fall evening. Mound gifted Holy Family the opening goal after a defensive mixup in the third minute. Westonka stayed in the game and got the equalizer at the 16-minute mark when sophomore Hailey Salwei was able to convert on a chance created by a long shot from senior captain Grace Carlson.
The White Hawks then pulled ahead 2-1 when McCue converted a cross from junior Anna Elliot. Holy Family would then turn on the heat and scored the next two goals. Final score: Holy Family 3 – Mound 2.
