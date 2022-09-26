The Orono men’s soccer team is still running on the fumes of last year’s state tournament win.
While there has been much speculation surrounding this year’s season, due to the exit of 17 graduated seniors from the Orono varsity program, this team hasn’t flinched.
In preseason training and captains’ practices, the new captains Avery Anderson, Christian Kavanagh, and Franklin Schwendimann, had this to say, “Leading into the season, there were moments of doubt, in regard to chemistry, physicality and game time experience, obviously, we had nothing to worry about.”
Change is never easy, but after filling the 17 spaces on the 19-man roster, coaches Derek Engler, Grant Steine, Gregg Katchmark and Luke Anderson have high hopes and expectations for this varsity roster. Engler states, “I’m amazed at how quickly these boys are coming together as a team. We knew we had some good individuals returning but thought it might take some time for them to play as a team. It really is a testament to the captain and senior leadership on this team after losing 17 seniors last year.”
To catch the Orono men’s soccer fans up, here is a breakdown of the first six games. On Friday, Aug. 26, the Spartans hosted the Southwest Christian Stars, starting their season off with a 2-1 win. At the onset of the game the theme seemed to be defense first. Both the Spartans and Stars were unable to capitalize in the first with both teams knotted at 0-0. With minutes left in the first, junior starter Lisle Cherwin had his own plans. He finished a beautiful diagonal ball from senior striker Jaro Doise to tally the Spartans with their first goal of the season. Shortly after, the Stars responded with a goal of their own. As the clock winded down, junior midfielder Elliot Tysdal, finished a beautiful ball from defenseman Nate Halloff’s, spectacular throw in, closing out the first win for the Spartans.
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the White Hawks hosted the Spartans to a hyped-up rivalry game. Orono came out flying with multiple shots on the skilled Westonka goalkeeper.
Orono controlled the majority of the game before senior captains Avery Anderson and Christian Kavanagh combined for a gorgeous bicycle play, 1-0.
Within moments senior captain Franklin Schwendimann, decided to get in on the scoring as he dribbled through multiple White Hawk defenders and tucked one in the lower corner. Orono’s strong defensive performance, which includes new varsity faces Kyle Kallenbach, John Engebretson, and varsity goalie Adam Trongard allowed for a shutout and a 2-0 win.
With two wins under their belts, the team traveled to Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Although, this was their first day of school, the Spartans started right where they left off. The Spartan defense locked down every Zephyr in their path. Senior captain Schwendimann secured two more goals with an assist from senior Brodie Howe, as the Spartans drove home with a comfortable 2-0 win.
Only two days later, the boys hosted New Prague. From the get-go Orono dominated the tempo of the game as forward Lisle Cherwein and defenseman Avery Anderson combined for three goals in the first half. The scoring starts with defensive play combination midfielders Angus Muldoon, and Owen Hirt who collaborate to get the offense going. The team didn’t let up in the second half with goals from Elliot Tysdal, Christian Kavanagh and Franklin Schwendimann, before state track star Jack Fischer, netted his very first varsity goal to cap off, the Spartans 7-0 victory.
For their third game of the week, Orono clashed with the Monticello Magic at home. With four wins under their belts, the boys played with swagger and a new level of confidence. Kavanagh started the team off with a stunning left footed volley to give the Spartans the lead. The usual suspects Schwendimann and Cherwien boosted the Spartans to a comfortable 3-0, before senior starter Brodie Howe tallied his first goal of the season. Sophomore goalie Jake Pfiefer made his season debut and new faces, seniors Josh Keilen and August Heinen on the defensive line added to the team’s continual pattern of shut outs created by the Spartans defense. That’s win number five for the Spartans and shut out number four.
After a string of home games, Spartans traveled to St. Cloud Cathedral to take on the Crusaders. St. Cloud took very defensive shape and found a way to fend off the Orono attack, frustrating the Spartans. They were a worthy opponent. After a minor miscommunication, St. Cloud found a way to capitalize on their first set piece of the game; making this the only goal of the half. The Spartans hadn’t trailed in a game yet this season and were met with unfamiliar adversity. After multiple fumbled corner kicks, junior Lisle Cherwien, and senior Franklin
Schwendimann connected for a beautiful header goal. As possession was clearly in favor of the Spartans, they were unable to find a way to break the Crusader’s defensive line. With less that 10 minutes remaining, senior forward Jaro Doise, forced a hand ball, rewarding the Spartans with a penalty shot. With ease and finesse, Schwendimann, tallied his sixth of the year. The Spartan defense held off multiple surges of attacks, as they headed home with a hard fought 2-1 victory.
All the Orono men’s coccer teams are thriving this season. Orono’s JV team coached by Trevon Sladeck, has an undefeated record; as does their B squad, coached by Peter Sherman. Orono’s C squad coached by Alex Tagmeier, has a winning record as well of 4-2. Needless to say, a season that started with more questions than answers, is on a very successful trajectory for this OMS Spartan squad.
