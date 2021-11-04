Prior to Oct.19, you’d have to scroll back in time to 2015 to find the last time a White Hawks Boys Cross Country runner outright won the Conference meet. On the girls’ side, there were recent back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019 by Laura Sunnarborg. Time to update the record books: on a perfect fall day in Jordan senior and six-year team veteran Lance Nemecek earned top place honors with a commanding performance at the Wright County East Conference Boys Cross Country Championship.
The flat, two-loop, urban course traversed through various practice fields, grassy areas and a wooded path on the Jordan High School campus. From the start and finish area, spectators were treated with great views of the course and could keep runners in sight for much of the race.
Nervous excitement could be sensed as the boys’ Varsity runners neared the start line. With the sound of the starting gun, runners sprinted forward to determine their conference legacy. Early on the pack was tight, but as they strode on, Nemecek took the lead by a few lengths, looking determined and focused. The aggressive pace began to separate the runners significantly, and with the completion of the first lap only Nemecek and a Jordan runner were in the lead group. Not far behind, and having the race of his life, was junior Jacob Trost in pursuit.
With his signature red sunglasses and calf-length crew socks and seemingly energized by the cheers of spectators along the course, Nemecek increased the pace and the competition could not respond. The gap continued to extend with the entirety of the second lap, leaving Nemecek alone at the finish line jubilantly exclaiming “I won, I can’t believe it!” Nemecek’s time was a 16:50, giving him the win, a new PR and a 22-second lead over second place.
The future is bright for the White Hawks with Jacob Trost having a phenomenal race, finishing as the number two Westonka runner for the first time this season with a PR of 17:35 and sixth place overall. Senior Josh Engesser was next with a 17:39 and seventh place finish. Nemecek, Trost and Engesser each earned All-Conference honors by placing in the top nine finishers.
The next two White Hawks were Max Epsky with a 18:14 in 13th place and Charlie Paul with a 18:16 in 14th place; both awarded with All-Conference Honorable Mention for their finishes. Rounding out the White Hawk finishers were Brandon Knock with 18:52 in 20th place and Owen Paul with 19:47 in 29th place. The team missed the top podium spot by only 3 points and took home a strong second place finish.
A determined and prepared girls Varsity team next contested their race. Junior veteran Laura Sunnarborg and eighth-grade newcomer Emma Andrev courageously covered the 5K course with the leading runners. With the completion of their two laps, White Hawk finishers were Sunnarborg with a 20:46 in fifth place, Andrev with a 21:01 in eighth place and Audrey Kirscht with a 21:12 in ninth place and earning All-Conference honors. Next came Allison Soule with a 21:36 in 11th, Sophia Engesser with a 21:50 in 15th place and Brooke Garlock 22:01 in 17th place, all receiving All Conference Honorable Mention. Mari Engesser rounded out the field with a 22:23 in 19th place. The girls team earned second place overall by the narrowest of margins.
This would be the final race for the JV and Middle School teams, and they made the most of it. The JV girls placed first with their perfect score of 15 with freshman Gabby Callahan leading with a 22:37 in first, eighth-grader Bette Mae Grogan with a 23:33 in second, sophomore Cassie Nemecek, 23:46 in fourth, eighth-grader Payton Stover with a 24:27 in fifth and freshman Claire Rashleger with a 24:57 in sixth.
The JV boys took second place overall with junior Ethan Garlock with a 19:24 in seventh, sophomore Mathew Von Edeskuty 19:24 in eighth, senior Wyatt Carlson with a 19:27 in ninth, Isaac Hays with a 19:35 in 11th and Andrew Finley with a 20:25 in 15th. Isaac Aud, Miles Lund and Micah Esky with 21:33, 22:03 and 22:41 in 25th, 28th and 34th respectively completed the lineup.
The undefeated Middle school boys’ team remained just that. Their leader Gavin Thelen delivered a 9:28 for second place, Liam Grant with a 9:30 in third, Owen Trost with a 9:41 in fourth, Luke Sunnarborg with a 10:00 in sixth and Drew Carlson with 10:01 in seventh. Bobby Trost, Brendan Rashleger, Gabriel Lundgren, Dillon Peterson, Brody Olson, Deacon Ranthum, August Lang and Joseph Puskarich also crossed the finish line. The Middle School girls race had Ellie Cordahl with a 11:34 in sixth place.
Coach Humbert later went on to say, “It was a delightful day and experience in Jordan last night with several highlights…there was a lot to celebrate yesterday at the WCC East meet.” The White Hawks competed at Sections in Dassel-Cokato on Oct. 28. Sections took place after press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.