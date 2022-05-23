Orono softball had a busy week of May 9 with five games being played.
The week started off well with a Spartan 10-3 win against the Cooper Hawks. Junior Rachel Ishaug held the Hawks in check with a strong pitching performance allowing only four hits while striking out 15. The Spartan offense was led by junior Olivia Kallay with two hits, including a home run and Ishaug with three hits. Both players drove in three RBIs. Senior Lindsey Allar added three hits and senior Morgan McPherson had two.
Next up was the Chanhassen Storm. Despite a very solid pitching performance by Ishaug, the Spartans fell 5-1. Chanhassen was led by senior Sam Schwartz who pitched a gem, giving up only one hit, a home run the freshman Reagan Mieras in the first. Not only did Schwartz pitch a great game, she was also 2-2 at the plate including the game winning three-run bomb in the third inning.
The Spartans next played Bloomington Kennedy on May 11, besting the Eagles 4-3. Ishaug earned the win, allowing only three runs and scattering four hits over seven innings. The Spartan’s offense was led by Allar with two hits and senior Rick Hatchett two with hits, including her first home run of the season.
The Ladies played two games on Saturday, May 14. The first was against Minneapolis Southwest. Freshman Ashley Ishaug was great, pitching a 7-0 shoutout. She struck out nine batters and allowed only three hits over the seven innings. Mieras, Kallay and junior Linnea Jensen each had two hits in the win. The game was 2-0 until Orono exploded for five runs in the sixth inning putting the game out of reach.
The second game on Saturday, and final for the week, was against the Hutchinson Tigers, with Orono coming out on top 6-2. Ishaug again had a strong pitching performance, striking out 15 Tigers and allowing only two runs late in the game. She also provided a big part of Orono’s offense with a 3-4 day driving in two runs. Senior Sydney Govrik, Jensen and Mieras each drove in a run to seal the win.
With such a tough schedule, coach Chris Johnson is pleased to see the Spartan’s reach 7-7 overall for the season.
“We are better than we think, and we think we are pretty good,” she said. “The girls are playing with confidence, making every day outs and giving quality at bats. We are looking forward to another tough week of games as we prepare for sections.”
The week of May 16 marks the end of the 2022 Regular Season. The Spartans have six games scheduled this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.