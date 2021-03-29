During this time many of us search for the bits of life that shine bright amidst long spells of tedium. In their quest for something shiny, the Orono Varsity Dance Team struck gold this week.
The Orono Varsity Jazz and Varsity Kick teams competed on Saturday, Feb. 28 against the teams from 14 other schools in the Minnesota 3AA Dance Conference at Hutchinson High School. The teams rotated in and out of Hutchinson High School, competing in pods of three and four schools until all teams had performed and been judged.
Orono Varsity Jazz emerged triumphant as the Section 3AA champion of the jazz division while local competitor Mound Westonka took second place and Belle Plaine took third. The Orono Varsity Kick team took second place in the kick category, having been bested by Mound Westonka and followed in third place by Belle Plaine. These three teams in both categories will move on to compete in the Minnesota State Dance Competition on March 12 and 13, which will be held this year at Edina High School and not in the usual Target Center location.
There was further excitement earlier in the week as athletes on the Orono Varsity Dance Team received All-Conference and All-State Honors. This year’s recipients for All-State Kick Team are Ella Klaers and Morgan Cole. Recipients for All-State Jazz Team are Carson Bunkers and Kristine Coad. All-Conference recipients for the 2020-21 season are are Jenna Muth, Aby Gervais, Stella Neubauer, Makena Rasmussen and Kristine Coad. Warmest congratulations to all the winners of this year’s All-State and All-Conference awards.
