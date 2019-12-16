The White Hawks Eighth-Grade Boys Basketball team earned third place in the Buffalo Classic Nov. 23. The boys again played at the C-Level in an effort to get the season off to a positive start. The early day started with a 46-10 trouncing of Zimmerman in the eight o’clock game. This was followed by a tough-fought match with a strong Faribault team. The White Hawks put themselves in a hole with a first half deficit of 14-29 with simply too many turnovers. Outscoring their opponent by one in the second half was just not going to do it. The day ended with a win over Jordan for third place when they outscored their opponent 30-12 in the second half.
The roster saw eight players get on the floor and contribute with just one missing the tournament for illness. It was a very well balanced output with six players accumulating double figures in points for the day; Wyatt Specht led the way with 27.
