The Orono girls basketball team returned to play following a 9-day break over the holidays on Thursday, Dec. 29. The team participated in the Granite City Classic in the St. Cloud area.
The Spartans started off against Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks at the College of St. Ben’s. Cooper came into the game with a 5-2 record led by 6’1’ post player, Vanessa Saidu, and athletic wing, Somah Kamara, both averaging about 15 points per game. From the outset, Cooper used its length and athleticism to challenge the Spartans. Pressing full court, with Saidu at the point, the Hawks made things difficult all game.
Behind a quick turnaround jumper and two baskets from the Hawks, the Spartans found themselves down 6-0 early on. Looking rusty, not converting easy looks, would result in the early deficit.
Mya Moore finally started the scoring with two free throws after being fouled on a fast break layup following a nice steal and kick up by Evie Kompelien. Estelle Atkinsonson and Lauren Knudson each contributed four points over the next three minutes to bring the score within two at 12-10.
Cooper then strung together seven straight points before Sophie Staloch grabbed a nice offensive rebound, converting for two, ending the scoring drought for the Spartans. Jada Abed quickly followed with a three-point basket bringing the Spartans within two at 17-15. Cooper was effective in their high screen play, pressuring the Spartans to defend without fouling. At the 2:30 mark, the Spartans took their first lead of the game with a three from Kayla Kallenbach assisted by Lauren Knudson. It seemed as if the Spartans were finally getting some footing in this game, battling to being down only two at the half at 27-25.
But rebounding, turnovers and points in the paint would be a theme the entire game. With Cooper dominating the glass at both ends of the floor, getting multiple chances on the offensive end, Orono found itself slogging through this game. Tying the game once again at 31 with 13 minutes to go and gaining a lead at 34-33 with a Kayla Kallenbach three, the Spartans seemed to be turning a corner, But shooting less than 30 percent from the floor, committing 22 turnovers on the game coupled with poor transition defense, the Spartans struggled the entire game. Getting within three points with nine minutes to go at 40-37, the Spartans could not sustain any momentum and it would be the closest they would come for the duration of the game. The game would end in a 62-50 defeat by the Hawks.
Lauren Knudson had 13 points and 4 assists for the Spartans followed by Mya Moore adding 12 and Kayla Kallenbach 9. Maggie Lundell pulled down 12 rebounds.
Orono came back on Friday, Dec. 30 to compete against Anoka High School at St. Cloud Tech High School. Anoka was 8-1 on the season led by Madlin Freking at 18 ppg. Anoka had a strong inside presence and moved the ball well throughout the game. Orono again struggled shooting from the floor, shooting 30 percent. Although the Spartans had fewer turnovers this game, they were outrebounded 45-29 which created a real advantage for Anoka.
At the eight minute mark, Orono was within four at 12-8. Anoka went on a 5-0 to extend their lead to nearly double digits until Kayla Kallenbach hit a nice three in transition. The lead sat around 5-7 points until Anoka finally pushed it out to double digits with two minutes remaining in the half. Following a three by Lauren Knudson following an offensive rebound and nice kick from Kayla Kallenbach, the Spartans went into the half down 28-20.
Evie Kompelien started the second half scoring with a three-point basket but Anoka answered the next time down the court. Anoka’s inside game got going in the secondnd half resulting in a 15-point deficit for the Spartans with 15 minutes to go. Battling back over the next eight minutes behind a combined 17 points from Kallenbach, Knudson and Moore, the Spartans cut the lead to four points at 44-40 with 7:45 to go. However, the scoring would fail to convert a basket over the final minutes. Eventually losing the game 55-40.
Kayla Kallenbach had a good all-around game with 9 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. Lauren Knudson scored 13 points for Orono. Mya Moore added 12 points and 3 assists. Pressley Watkins added 6 rebounds.
The Spartans begin conference play the week of Jan. 9.
