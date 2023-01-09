The Orono girls basketball team returned to play following a 9-day break over the holidays on Thursday, Dec. 29. The team participated in the Granite City Classic in the St. Cloud area.

The Spartans started off against Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks at the College of St. Ben’s. Cooper came into the game with a 5-2 record led by 6’1’ post player, Vanessa Saidu, and athletic wing, Somah Kamara, both averaging about 15 points per game. From the outset, Cooper used its length and athleticism to challenge the Spartans. Pressing full court, with Saidu at the point, the Hawks made things difficult all game.

