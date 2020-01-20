On Friday, Jan. 3 the Orono High School Alpine Ski Team traveled to Taylors Falls, MN to compete in the Wild Mountain Invitational. The Invitational attracted a strong field of 120 varsity racers from teams including Orono, Edina, Wayzata, Hopkins and Eden Prairie.
The Orono team showed strong results with both Aaron Kuznik and Camille Kuznik taking first place honors in the boys’ and girls’ varsity divisions. Also placing individually for Orono were Charlie Kotula (fifth) and Harrison Anderson (nineth in the boys’ varsity division and Harper Randolph (second) in the girls’ varsity division. As a team, the Orono boys placed first and the Orono girls’ placed second overall.
The Minnesota high school alpine ski racing season is now in full swing, with the Orono team looking forward to the Sectional meet on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Afton Alps in Hastings, MN and the State Championship meet on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, MN.
