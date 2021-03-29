The Orono Mound Westonka (OMW) Boys Swim and Dive team has finished up its regular season and the swimmers are preparing for JV championships, sections and state. In keeping with tradition, we honored our families and seniors, albeit with COVID-friendly style. Families sat socially distanced on the bleachers, and five seniors were recognized with speeches and congratulations. Senior families put together a collage of photos that showed the story of their senior. In order to give these seniors a little extra shout out, this article will be dedicated to them.
Eli Pressman, a captain from Mound Westonka, started swimming competitively when he was 13 years old and selected the butterfly as his favorite stroke. His advice to younger swimmers is: don’t take it too seriously. When you are younger, have fun - learn the strokes and enjoy the practices. You won’t burn out and when it’s time to start looking at colleges and competing in high school, you can stress out and worry about your times! Pressman loved being a captain this year and enjoyed helping the younger kids navigate high school swimming for the first time. Pressman will head to warmer weather in the fall and he will be swimming for Greensboro College in North Carolina.
Josh Johnston, our second captain from Mound Westonka, spent most of this season updating times on the scoreboards across the west metro. Johnston holds records at more than five pools right now, many of which were set this year. He started his competitive swimming in eighth grade and loves the uniqueness of the breaststroke; it seems like he is a natural at the stroke. Johnston advises younger swimmers not to get caught up in the pressure. It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by your coaches, parents, college or your own doubts, but just enjoy swimming for what it is. Savor the moments you spend with your teammates, the lessons you learn from your coach and the victories (and losses) you share with your team. Always remember that swimming is about having fun. In the end, that’s all that really matters – of course, you still have to work hard. Johnston will be swimming for the University of Minnesota in the fall.
Orono had three captains this year: Josh Pusch, Henry Luetmer and Vasili Nicklow.
Pusch started swimming competitively when he was 8 years old and has always been impressed by the butterfly because it looks and feels impressive when it is done smoothly. His advice to the younger swimmers is to keep working and don’t give up; most improvement comes when it feels the hardest. Pusch will be attending the University of Minnesota in the fall, studying biology.
Henry Luetmer started swimming competitively when he was in third grade, and his favorite stroke is freestyle because the rhythm comes naturally to him and it is his fastest stroke. Luetmer’s advice to the younger swimmers is to stay focused on your times and trust your coaches. There will be some challenging decisions, especially when it comes to different events or which strokes to swim, but your coaches are there to help you. Luetmer was disappointed with the late start of the season, but the late start to the season allowed him to go hunting more without missing practices. Luetmer will be swimming at Saint John’s University in the fall.
Our final senior is Vasili Nicklow, who started swimming in sixth grade. His favorite stroke is the breaststroke, but his butterfly is a close second. Nicklow advises young swimmers to swim and train in your off season; it’s nice to go into your high school season in good shape. Nicklow will be studying Kinesiology in the fall at the University of Minnesota.
Thank you to all our senior captains this year and thank you for leading this team and building camaraderie during a season that did not allow us to host pasta feeds, team dinners or special events.
