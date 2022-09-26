westonka boys soccer.jpeg

The 12 Mound Westonka seniors and their parents were honored at halftime of the White Hawks win against Jordan last Thursday. (Submitted photo)

Westonka boys soccer had a trio of games over the last week and came out on top in all three.

The Jordan Hubmen came to Westonka on Thursday, Sept. 15 for Senior night. The White Hawks started an all senior lineup, and the seniors delivered. After a flurry of early activity, Daniel Kaczanowski jump started the scoring off a nice header from a throw in by Payton Kasper using one of his impressive flip throws.

