Organizers for Mound’s Spirit of the Lakes announced July 21 via Facebook that the festival will be canceled this year, to return July 16 and 17, 2021.
“After much deliberation, the Spirit of the Lake Festival organizers have come to the difficult decision to cancel the event in 2020. All festivities will be postponed until 2021. At this time, we are planning to resume the festival on July 16th and 17th, 2021 and are looking forward to seeing everyone again,” the post reads.
Organizers confirmed the cancelation of the festival fireworks as well, commenting that “After careful consideration we came to realize there is no way to keep both our volunteers and the community safe during this time. We wish the circumstances were different and we greatly appreciate everyone’s understanding.”
The festival previously had been rescheduled to a tentative Sept. 19 date.
