Hennepin County approved its library reopening plan for the remainder of 2020. The Maple Plain Library and the Westonka Library will open before the end of 2020. Libraries located in Long Lake, St. Bonifacious and Minnetonka will not open before the end of the year.
The libraries were directed to close in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and originally planned to reopen in April. Reopening was pushed back due to changing pandemic conditions. No specific date has been set for when each of the libraries will open; however, some locations are currently offering select services.
Pickup locations for all holds have been changed to one of the curbside service libraries. Locations that currently offer curbside pickup include Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Ridgedale, Rockford Road, Washburn, Webber Park, Brooklyn Park, Brookdale, Arvonne Fraser and Hosmer. Excelsior and St. Louis park will start offering curbside pickup July 6.
Although there is no current date for when each library will reopen, when the doors do become open to the public, it will be a gradual reopening. The Westonka Library is not hosting their fall book sale this year because of COVID-19 concerns. Currently the only events offered are virtual events, where virtual visitors can check in via video conference as they listen to an author speak.
Online classes are also being offered through Hennepin County Libraries. Those interested in learning more about computers and gaining proficiency, CustomGuide is available for people to explore. The collection of tutorials are not permanently available. Kanopy streaming service is also available for those looking to view documentaries and indie films. This service is free through July 15 with a library card.
