Spring in Minnesota usually means getting the boat on the water, gathering with friends and Easter egg hunts. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many spring traditions, including Easter celebrations hosted by local places of worship.
Many churches closed their doors when the first state and federal recommendations for limiting social gatherings were issued due weeks ago. Gov. Tim Walz originally set the stay at home order to expire on Good Friday, April 5. To help stop the spread of COVID-19 in their communities, churches made adjustments.
Services moved from in-person to online videos; and group meetings were moved to Zoom, an online service for video conferencing. According to Jerilyn Miller, director of facilities at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake, an online presence has been a staple of the church for four years.
“We have a YouTube channel, TrinityLongLakeLive, since 2016, Facebook and Instagram. We started using Zoom for gatherings, including choir practices, knitters, Bible studies and staff meetings,” Miller said.
Trinity is also working to help those in the community. Their Care Team calls those who are at a high risk for COVID-19 to keep in touch as well as to get groceries.
“We’ve picked up groceries for them and kept in touch. Our kids also made cards, which we are gathering, let stand and then sent. We also had the opportunity to partner with Orono Community Education to provide 100 meals for those in need,” Miller said.
The St. George Catholic Church suspended all masses through April 19, along with programs and events, which have been canceled or postponed. According to St. George’s Sara Dore, Fr. Mark Junettner continues to minister by hearing “drive-through” confessions in their parking lot and sends daily messages to parishioners via Facebook and Flocknote, a digital communication tool.
“Each day, the parish sends out a message from Fr. Juettner, a song from the music ministry and links to online worship resources to keep parishioners informed, connected and spiritually fed. These messages have been very well-received, with the parish receiving multiple responses each day thanking Fr. Junetter and the parish staff for these messages,” Dore said.
The Church of St. George has seen increased traffic on their Facebook page and their website as well as an increase in online donations. Although they are not offering any livestreaming services for Easter, Dore suggests viewing other online and televised Easter masses on their website, www.stgeorgelonglake.org.
Trinity’s Easter Celebration can be viewed on their YouTube page.
“People who are comfortable online speak out that way. I think they are thankful we as a community are here for each other even though we can’t be physically close. We love our members’ senses of humor, resolve and desire to help others. We’re very much in this together,” Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.