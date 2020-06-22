Above: Owner Jay Soule likened the seven yachts at Al & Alma’s to “floating restaurants.” With outdoor dining resumed as of June 1, the yachts’ passenger lists topped out at 25 percent their usual capacity. A june 5 executive order from Gov. Tim Walz now allows restaurants to seat up to 50 percent of their regular occupancy, including indoor seating. That order took effect June 10. (Submitted photo)