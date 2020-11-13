The annual tree lighting at Veterans Memorial Park in Mound won’t be quite the same festive fete as in years past: no bonfire flaming high, no clip-clop of horses’ hooves down Auditors Road and no carols and hot cider to warm heart and hands…
But you better watch out.
You better not pout.
You better not cry.
I’m telling you why: Santa Claus is coming to Mound!
Westonka Community & Commerce has arranged for Mr. and Mrs. Claus to get a police and fire escort through Mound, Minnetrista and Spring Park on Nov. 21.
WCC negotiated with Santa’s elves to work out a 2-hour tour that will leave the Mound fire station at 5 p.m. and see the fat man in the red suit pass through many a neighborhood.
Santa won’t be making any stops but will be waving from the fire truck, so make sure to wave your own season’s greetings street side!
Won’t be home to see him? A mailbox has also been set up in the vestibule at Mound Jubilee for sending letters to Santa, and WCC board member Chris Fischer assured us that all letters would make it to the North Pole on time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.