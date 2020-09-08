Sherrie Pugh, Mound city council member, announces her candidacy for mayor of Mound. The Pugh family has lived in Mound for more than 54 years with three generations currently living in the community.
Sherrie has spent her career working to build economically sustainable communities for families. In the 1980s, a group of seniors in Mound sought her help in creating housing for older adults. She was instrumental in connecting Westminster housing, now called Common Bond, with Our Lady of the Lake, which resulted in Westonka Estates.
Currently, Sherrie trains and coaches aspiring entrepreneurs for the Neighborhood Development Center. Now she wants to use her skills in community economic development and problem-solving to help shape the future of our small town.
Sherrie is a strategic thinker, a problem solver and an accountable and responsive steward of community resources. She remembers the vibrant town center of Mound’s past in the 1960s but wants to build the future.
Sherrie is a graduate of Mound High School, the University of Minnesota’s College of Design and Humphrey School of Public Affairs. She is a servant leader, following in her father’s footsteps: an original Water Patrol volunteer and 25-year Meals on Wheels volunteer.
Sherrie’s extensive community service includes serving as vice chair on the Minnesota Board on Aginculture and chair on the governor’s Age Friendly Council. She has also served on the Minnesota State Arts Board and a grant review panelist and as a member to the Legislative Salary Commission and Community Action Program-Hennepin County.
Sherrie believes in being a responsive leader who listens to and welcomes input from residents.
