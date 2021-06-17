Minnetrista Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Saturday, June 12.
Minnetrista Public Safety is asking for information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Keegan Oyugi, who was last seen leaving the Prior Lake/Savage area and was headed to his home in St. Bonifacius.
According to reports, Oyugi was last seen wearing a red and white vertical stripe shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe at the chest, dark blue jeans, and black and red shoes. He was driving a 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the rocker panel and a Kansas temporary plate with number C632096.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Oyugi is asked to call 911 or the Minnetrista Public Safety Department at 952-446-1131.
