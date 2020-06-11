Just after 6 p.m. on a hot-hot Monday a group of 16 friends, four tables of four, was spread out on the back patio of the Narrows Saloon in Navarre for the first time since…well, likely since last summer.
Closed to indoor dining since March 17, the restaurant was one of the first in the area to present a bustling patio scene that saw some 25-30 people seated out back during that early part of the 6 o’clock hour.
“She practically owns the place,” joked a longtime friend of Gina McBurley. McBurley, who shared a socially distanced toast with the other three at her table, said their group of 16 were regulars during the week at the Narrows and that it sure was good to be back.
Under Gov. Tim Walz’s May 20 executive order, restaurants opening to on-site dining are still limited to outdoor patios and may only serve up to 50 people at a time. Tables must be socially distanced and seat no more than four people (or six in a family), and all patrons have to make a reservation as part of the state’s efforts to track the coronavirus should hotspots occur.
Leading up to June 1, area cities like Mound, Spring Park and Waconia began signalling to their business owners that they’d stand behind them as they started approving measures that would allow expansion of outdoor seating into parking lots or public spaces.
“We wanted to do everything we can to help our local businesses, to get restaurants open,” said Sarah Smith, community and development director for Mound. Smith said that it was a local business owner who had asked what, if anything, the city was going to do in aiding their reopening.
Mound’s resolution, which took effect immediately after city council approved it 5-0 May 26, is in place until Oct. 31 but could be revised as new information comes down from state agencies. Smith said the resolution also extends to non-restaurant businesses like retail or the city’s churches that may want to have outdoor groups of 10 or fewer people.
“We are seeing similar actions in other communities that have been taking place over the last couple of days, and we feel that this resolution will allow for flexibility for our businesses to get back into operation in compliance with the governor’s order,” she said.
Mound’s ordinance leaves the specifics to the business owner and city manager to work out in a written plan, but the flexibility in it would still allow existing business operations to spill over into parking lots or other outdoor areas as approved by the city. Those businesses with on-sale liquor licenses would also be able to extend those licenses into the outdoor seating area.
Offered Mound city council member Phil Velsor, “Hopping on this was a really great idea. I think it’ll really help some of the local businesses to try and think outside the box.”
Spring Park approved a similar ordinance during its June 1 city council meeting. City administrator Dan Tolsma confirmed that staff were already working with one of its businesses on a plan but that it could be a week or two until that business was ready to put it in effect.
Waconia also approved a temporary ordinance, though more extensively detailed than either Mound’s or Spring Park’s, during a special session May 27. That city’s ordinance sets specific perimeters around the number of public parking spots allotted, physical barriers for those restaurants expanding onto city streets and specified 48-inch sidewalk pathways to conform to ADA requirements.
Almost immediately following the governor’s May 20 order outlining what outdoor dining amid COVID-19 would look like come June 1, numerous cities around the state began enacting these temporary ordinances in response to requests from restaurant owners and industry trade group Hospitality Minnesota, which pointed out in a same-day statement that “While it’s good for those restaurants that are able to offer outdoor seating, it will leave many behind around our state who cannot host patrons in an outdoor patio setting.”
It remains to be seen just how many will take advantage of the expanded patio options. Monday evening, with temperatures in the 90s and a cloudless sky overhead, saw only pockets of patio dining from St. Boni to Navarre and the scene at most patios was a lonely sight.
Moreover, for an industry that in normal times has razor-thin margins already, the viability of reopening to a greatly reduced clientele has put restaurant owners in a position of “should we or shouldn’t we?” as they weigh their overhead costs with potential revenue.
