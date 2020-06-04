parade route.jpg

Wednesday, June 3 marked the graduation day for Orono’s class of 2020. To celebrate the occasion, the Orono School District premiered a graduation video on YouTube as a keepsake for all the graduates.

Parents of graduating seniors have also come together and planned a car parade on Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m.

All graduates are encouraged to participate.

Local fire and police departments are also expected to join in. The community is also encouraged to attend to celebrate as seniors pass by.

The parade will kick off from Trinity Lutheran Church on County Road 6 in Long Lake and will end near the Orono school campus on Old Crystal Bay Road. Instructions from the Orono police department state there will be no parking or spectating allowed on N. Brown Road or County Road 6. Spectators are able to line the route on Wayzata Blvd or Old Crystal Bay Road while using proper social distancing. 

Load comments