With many other events postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of St. George has decided to modify their annual Corn Days fundraiser.
This year, locals can still enjoy an ear of corn; however, instead of walking up to the booth, ears of corn can be picked up curbside or enjoyed in the Church of St. George’s parking lot as part of Corn Days to Go.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, those in the mood for corn can enter the church lot’s north entrance and order while staying inside their vehicle. A collection will also be set up for a free will donation. Check, cash, or Square card reader will be accepted, according to organizers.
Once corn enthusiasts arrive, the church asks they follow the designated path to the order ing table, then head to the fresh or roasted corn at the appropriate table. The Church of St. George asks patrons to exit through the lot’s south entrance. Those who are looking to place an order of 24 or more ears of corn should place their order ahead of time. Event chair Charlie Hayes can be reached at 763-473-2131 to place large orders before Aug. 1.
“We treasure our Corn Days tradition and are excited that we can keep the spirit of Corn Days alive this year despite a global pandemic. Everyone loves the sweet Corn Days corn. We are focused on making this a safe event. Volunteers will practice social distancing, and will wear masks and gloves,” parish secretary Sara Dore said.
Corn Days first began in the 1970s as an event based on the Church of St. George’s harvest dinners. Since then, it has transformed into a community festival that provided entertainment and corn for all. Throughout the years, additional entertainment has been added.
If it rains during Corn Days to Go, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9.
