The Orono Public School District sent out a letter to Orono Intermediate School students, family and staff to inform them of a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the school.
Orono Intermediate School serves students in third through fifth grade. The lab-confirmed case is the only confirmed case of the coronavirus at Orono Intermediate School, according to district communications director Lyssa Campbell.
According to the letter, the potential exposure dates were Sept. 14-16.
“The risk of exposure for individuals present in the building on those dates is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community,” the letter states.
The Orono School District is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify and communicate with people who had close contact with the individual who tested postive.
“We are grateful that the individual who tested positive is doing well and at this time we have not received any reports of other students or staff members experiencing illnesses with symptoms resembling those of COVID-19,” the letter states.
The letter states those who weren’t notified of close contact don’t need to stay home unless they develop symptoms. The district’s back-to-school plan advises those who have had close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to stay home and encourages students to self-monitor. The distinct is offering hybrid learning for students with the option for full-time distance learning during the 2020-2021 school year.
“We understand that this may create unease in our community. We preventatively clean and sanitize the facility throughout the day and in the evening after our building closes for the day and follow MDH health guidelines,” the letter says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.