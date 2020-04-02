Under orders from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, schools in the state will be closed until at least May 4.
Orono Public Schools have quickly made the adjustment from in-person classes to distance learning. Their comprehensive distance learning plan includes details for students, teachers and parents.
Students are expected to log in each day to each class. Teachers will inform students of their expectations for the day. According to the dsitrict’s online distance learning information, “daily learning expectations and course units of instruction will be aligned with established learning targets, district curricular expectations, and state and national academic standards. Families are encouraged to develop a home routine for learning, breaks, and other activities that works for all family members,”
All students have personal learning devices, either their own device or are a school-owned device. For students who do not have access to wifi, hotspots are provided so students are able to follow the stay at home order while continuing to stay up to date on their classes.
Beginning March 30, families currently enrolled in Orono’s PreK and Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE) classes will receive weekly email communication from their child’s teacher. This communication will include activities intentionally planned to highlight the importance of learning through play and everyday activities and are tied to Minnesota’s Early Learning Standards. In addition, teachers are working on other ways to maintain contact. These will be communicated directly to families in each class.
Meals are available for children in need, ages 18 years and younger. To minimize contact for families and staff, we have set up two locations where we will distribute meals. Monday distribution will include meals for two days. Wednesday distribution will include meals for three days and the option for weekend packs provided by Sheridan Story.
Breakfast consists of an entree, fruit juice and milk. Lunches also include an entree, fruit, vegetable and milk. Meals will be distributed at Orono Intermediate School from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. and Maple Plain Community Church from 11:15 a.m. and 12:15 a.m.
Other services still provided by Orono School District include health and wellness information, mental health resources, continuous communication with the school counselors, nurse, psychologist and social worker.
Families may choose to withdraw their children from public school and provide instruction in a homeschool setting. Families who plan to home-school their children are required to register with the school district in which they reside. If a student is open enrolled or attending a charter school, the family must register the student with the school district in which the family resides, not the school from which the student unenrolled.
