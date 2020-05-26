In efforts to continuously support people within the community, the Orono Rotary created the Gather & Give program in order to help provide families in the Orono School District with donated items.
According to Orono Rotary President Tom Geiger, the Orono School District is continuously providing meals for families; however, the district recognized the need for other items. With students learning from home, supplies such as printer paper, printer ink, art supplies and activities are needed to complete their learning.
“The schools have this bond with families like nobody else and they are already in the process with distance learning, they recognized the needs out there have changed...They recognized there are further needs. As they’re getting involved with distance learning, they’re recognizing those needs are harder to see,” he said.
Suggested donations include markers, crayons, coloring books, yarn, small toys and any other creative way to keep kids of all ages occupied and learning. Masks, gift cards and monetary contributions are suggested as well.
Collection sites include the Orono Police Station, 2730 Kelley Parkway, Long Lake; Maple Plain City Hall, 5050 Independence St., Maple Plain; Mint Roofing, 2285 Daniels St., Long Lake. Boxes are located at the entrance of each collection site as well as hand sanitizer for those dropping-off donated items.
The Orono Rotary is working with the Orono School District and Orono Community Education to get the items to those in need. There is no deadline for donations - Gather & Give is an ongoing program.
“With the [food] distribution network already in place, all we wanted to do was reach out to the community to spread the word and identify a channel for people to get involved and help out their neighbors,” Geiger said.
Like many other organizations, Orono Rotary made adjustments since the stay-at-home order was put into place in March. Geiger said the club is still having meetings with speakers, but they’re now over Zoom. Their summer fundraising events and volunteering events, including Maple Plain’s Party in the Park, have been canceled.
Looking ahead, Geiger said the Rotary will be putting a lot of focus on their Gather & Give program as well as continue to work on fundraising for Veterans Memorial Park, but they are expecting a lighter donation year due to events being canceled.
“We’re having to find different ways to focus on different projects,” he said.
The Orono Rotary is a service organization that began in Orono 18 years ago and is a part of the rotary international, which has over 1 million members worldwide and isn’t tied to any religious or government organization or affiliations.
“It’s fascinating because it’s all local. Around the whole world, you have these smaller groups that see local needs and can participate in global initiatives...It is about finding actions we can do to serve people,” Geiger said.
