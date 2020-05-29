Last year, Orono resident George Funk came into possession of an 1861 American Flag with 34 stars. The flag has been a part of Funk’s family since his grandfather’s great-grandmother stitched the flag together.
This year, Funk decided he wanted to show off the rare flag on Memorial Day. From 8 a.m. to noon, Funk invited the community to view the 16 -by-8-feet flag, which was outside his home. The flag was only posted a short time due to the fragility of the material and because it is susceptible to sun damage.
During the four hours the flag was on display, some visitors did get out of their cars; however, Funk said everyone seemed to be taking COVID-19 precautions. Many visitors drove through his driveway to get a view. Funk also had information cards clipped to a 6-foot pole for visitors
“[The flag] was passed down to my cousin who was the oldest son and he died without an heir. I got it last year. It was actually lost by [my cousin] for quite a while and found recently,” Funk said.
When Funk received the flag he was happy to take care of it and show it to the community.
“I think it should be seen. It’s an interesting part of our history. I was glad to have a place to show the flag,” he said.
Funk considers himself a Civil War buff and said the flag was stitched in Ohio, but the 34 stars were stitched in Kansas as it became a state. This is also where Funk was born and raised. At the time the flag was sewn together, there were no regulations on how the flag should look. It wasn’t until 1912, when former President William Taft signed an order that established proportions of the flag and the specific arrangement of the stars.
“The flag was accurate for two years, then the 35th state came in. Thirty-four stars are kind of rare that way,” he said.
What Funk finds interesting about the flag is that it does have a lot of bloodstains, but the flag was primarily used as a banner in parades, not in battle. During the time of the war, Frank said it was the fighting in the street that caused the stains.
The flag’s large size is a problem that has not gone unnoticed. According to Funk, the flag was appraised last year; however, if the flag was half as big it would be worth twice as much. The size of the flag also makes it harder to display at a museum because “it would take up an entire wall” and it cannot be displayed outside because it is too fragile.
Funk is currently looking for other possibilities because he would like to see the flag on display down the road. For now, Funk folds up the flag like a sheet with a layer of tissue paper between each fold and stores it in a safety box until he can show it off again.
“It pulls me back to my family heritage and the gals who made it,” he said.
