Orono Public School’s 2020 graduates now have a permanent way to remember their senior year and their time as Orono students. On Aug. 4, seniors were invited to participate in a time capsule burial and view a Class of 2020 boulder donated by Outdoor Excapes of Long Lake.
According to parent coordinator Debbie Blum, there was an outpouring of donations for the “Class of 2020 Resilience and Grit” banners hung along Wayzata Boulevard this year. Parents then asked senior student leaders how they would like to use the excess funds, and they wanted a permanent legacy for their class.
“The purpose of the time capsule is to serve as one large memento of our senior class. It is meant to be something that everyone can share and look forward to,” 2020 senior class president Ellie Melander said.
The boulder is currently located at Outdoor Excapes, 2345 Daniels St., Long Lake. “Class of 2020” was sandblasted into the rock, and there are plans to install the boulder near the Oliver G. Abbott Environmental Learning Center with a gravel border in the early fall.
“With everything going virtual during the pandemic, this rock will stand as a lasting physical reminder of the Class of 2020’s accomplishments. With resilience and grit, I am sure this class will go on to do great things,” Blum said.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, participating seniors brought items to contribute to the time capsule, which will be opened at their 20-year class reunion. They were also asked to fill out a form that included their future predictions and current feelings. Parents were also encouraged to write a letter to their son or daughter, which was also stored in the capsule at the same time.
Senior class vice president Gavin Mueller said along with the form he is adding a silver coin he has to let it appreciate in value and to surprise himself 20-years from now. Melander said she will also be contributing photographs and notes she has written to herself over the last four years.
“I have always been a notetaker, especially in times where my life looks a little bit different than usual. Given that habit, I have many clippings of stories, lessons and messages that are meant for my ‘older self,’ so I could not think of a better place to put them than the Class of 2020 time capsule,” Melander said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.