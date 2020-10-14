Orono, MN (55323)

Today

Mostly cloudy early followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 32F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.