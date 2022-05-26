You have to wonder if people can trust local government officials after the questionable and confusing conduct at the Orono’s Park Commission meeting last week. Park Commission Chair, Brian Roath, announced at the start of the meeting that everyone should ignore an illustration attached to the agenda documents that included a drawing of the Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) boathouse at Summit Beach Park.
Chair Roath stated its inclusion “was a clerical error.” But then he appeared defensive throughout the rest of the occasionally contentious meeting as people spoke and challenged the proposal yet again. As most readers know who have been following the controversial LLRC proposal, first made in 2020, the rowing organization itself withdrew its proposal on March 14, 2022, at a city council meeting, after significant pushback from the public and the Dayton family, which donated the land for public use.
So, was the inclusion of it in the packet truly a mistake?
What is the motivating factor behind spending $19,500 of Orono tax dollars to assemble a master plan for development of Summit Beach Park by the city’s contract engineering firm? Has there been a recent community outcry for change at Summit Beach Park? There is already a petition with over 1,470 signatures opposing any private development in this park and a desire to maintain the open, natural character of the park.
Perhaps the biggest unanswered question in this discussion is why is there no mention of Bruce Dayton’s philanthropic donation of high-value lakeshore to the public in 1978? The grandson of the founder of Dayton’s department store, and the father of former Gov. Mark Dayton, generously gave the land to the City of Orono. Since then, thousands of people have enjoyed Summit Beach Park, while hundreds have come to its defense when faced with private development of this cherished public place. Mr. Dayton clearly intended the property to remain public in perpetuity.
After watching and participating in the city’s handling of this matter for two years, like many others I am left wondering, will the Orono Parks Commission preserve the Dayton family’s vision of maintaining the park in its natural state -- with no buildings -- - for everyone to enjoy? Or will it cave to special interests and development that will diminish and perhaps even ruin the character of this lakeshore gem?
Gabriel Jabbour is an Orono resident of 50 years and former Orono Mayor
