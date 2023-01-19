If you have ever wondered how outsiders like Jesse Ventura or Donald Trump were elected to high office, then you remain unaware of the gulf that separates the elites of American society from the masses.

The latest example of how tone deaf the elites are can be seen in the developing scandal involving the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX. On Tuesday, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried pled not guilty to several charges of fraud that resulted in the evaporation of somewhere between $30 billion and $70 billion of cryptocurrency assets owned not by Bankman-Fried, but by FTX customers.

