To the editor,
I am writing this letter in support of re-electing Lisa Whalen for Mayor of Minnetrista. I have known and supported Lisa for many years. Lisa is exceptionally knowledgeable about everything Minnetrista, and her years of experience have served our city very well.
Lisa has always insisted that her campaigns and the volunteers that work for them keep the message positive. Unfortunately, her opponent doesn’t adhere to the same philosophy. If you read her opponents’ online blogs you’ll find she’s all about the “Gotcha!” campaign style, creating conspiracy theories out of nothing and attacking those who don’t fall in line with her way of thinking. Her targets include not only Mayor Whalen but also other city council members and people who volunteer their time. Volunteers! We certainly don’t need someone like that leading our city. Please join me in voting to re-elect Lisa Whalen for Mayor.
Deanna Montang
Minnetrista
