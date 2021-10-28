To the editor,
To Westonka school officials and board: Whether or not you believe you have failed to follow your own rules, policies and procedures, and duty to the public you serve by violating the trust placed in you and legally through open meeting laws, you do have one problem - listening. Your inability to listen while maintaining transparency has created a deep divide and mistrust between you, this community, and its members. Although you pass this blame onto others or state you follow the Minnesota Department of Education, the blames fall upon you.
Listening is supposed to be your job. What your constituents want, what they are saying to you, what rights and freedoms they want to live through. Your job is to listen first, then plan based on what you hear, not have a prescribed agenda based solely on your own beliefs. This is not a private business; it is a public institution funded by and paid for by all public taxpayers.
When serving on an entity, one must understand the laws and rules associated with that entity. Outcome agnostic, a “this is the way we have done it for 20 years” mentality doesn’t mean it has been done right for the last 20 years. Incompetence has never been an excuse, especially when making decisions for public entities and those who don’t have a voice - our children.
Collectively, Westonka school officials and board have created a significant problem for this community while embedding mistrust and a community conflict between neighbors. Following the laws and rules would have probably eliminated this conflict. How this conflict and mistrust plays out is yet to be determined, but the focal point should be on those that created it in the first place, not our neighbors. Hold those responsible that need to be, no matter who they are or what they have done in their past - that was then but doesn’t imply it will be their future.
And by the way, the tactic of asking Hennepin County workers to remove specific signs, non-incumbents, has been noted and discussed by your community. You see, Hennepin County doesn’t remove them unless someone reports them to be removed in violation of setback requirements.
Mitchell J. Thompson
Minnetrista
