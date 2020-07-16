o the editor,

Why I wear a mask:

I wear a mask for a simple reason: I want a coronavirus-free America as quickly as possible so our lives can return to normal, we can safely re-engage socially, the economy can fully recover, and our friends & families stop getting sick and dying from COVID-19.

I am not making a political statement. The virus does not care about political beliefs. I am not protesting or counter-protesting. The virus does not respond to protests. It is unaffected by quotes from historical figures, Biblical verses, and our hopes & wishes.

Coronavirus is indifferent to national borders and politics. It doesn’t care how great a nation’s military may be, what form of government it has, or who its current leaders are. It does not care what media sources you follow or trust. It does not listen to politicians.

Until effective treatments or vaccines are developed, the only way to slow this virus is to follow the recommendations of public health experts: wash hands often, maintain social distance when possible, and wear a mask in places where social distancing is difficult—most indoor, public spaces.

During this COVID-19 crisis, I will wear a mask to help prevent spreading the virus. Is it uncomfortable? Yes. Would I rather not wear it? Certainly. But Americans make sacrifices to overcome adversity. We have done this throughout our history. Some Americans are making very big sacrifices, risking their lives. Wearing a mask, as recommended by public health agencies, is the least I can do, and I ask you to do the same. Let’s work to beat this thing. Now. Together.

Mark Chatterton

Mound

Load comments