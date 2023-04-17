To the editor,
Volunteers make the world a better place. National Volunteer Recognition Week is April 16-22, and I’d like to express my gratitude to the hundreds of volunteers who keep our community strong by giving of their time and talents.
Every day, schools, churches, civic groups, social service agencies, and countless other organizations rely on volunteers to fulfill our missions. I know that I speak on behalf of my colleagues when I say “thank you” for your ideas, time, and energy. We simply could not do it without you.
Volunteers are vital to organizations such as Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN). At WeCAN, volunteers answer phones and schedule visitors, deliver meals and provide a friendly visit to their neighbors through Meals on Wheels, assist with family support programs such as the Coat Drive and Adopt-a-Family holiday gift program, and operate the Mobile Market. In 2022, over 75 amazing and committed volunteers donated nearly 5,500 hours of their time to WeCAN.
Every volunteer makes a difference. You can be that difference by offering your time and energy through volunteering. We are overwhelmed by our volunteers’ generous and selfless response to our call for action. But there’s something in it for you, too. Our volunteers tell us their experience is personally satisfying, challenging and fun when they use their skills, talents, and free time to make life better for others.
So as we observe National Volunteer Week this year, we thank our volunteers for their service, empathy, and compassion — and for their selfless dedication to our clients and our mission. Thank you to our incredible volunteers, for helping to ensure that everyone has a sense of belonging in our community.
Christopher Anderson
WeCAN Executive Director
