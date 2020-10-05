To the editor,
I want to say thank you to Spring Park City Council for listening to and respecting the majority of constituents who voiced opposition to the long-term lease ordinance and the cost to taxpayers to implement that ordinance. It is wonderful to see leaders who respect the voices of its citizens and react accordingly. Thank You for a job well done.
Norina Dove
Spring Park
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.