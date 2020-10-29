To the editor,
If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that we need reliable technology to navigate the changing world in front of us. When we passed the last tech levy in 2011, I never could have predicted that my fourth kid to graduate from Orono High School would be interacting with his teachers more often digitally than in person. Looking at second graders right now, I think we can’t possibly say what their technology needs will be, but we can help build the support systems that will be better able to anticipate them. It’s not about bells and whistles, or flashy tech, this is about moving forward with the basic flow of communication and information that allows us to prepare our kids for the world they’ll graduate into.
As an Orono alum (’89!), the reason I moved back out here was because I love a small school and the opportunities it gives kids to fully bloom. They get to dabble in many areas and choose their particular paths. My kids have been jocks, drama nerds, artists, introverts, scholars, and senate leaders. They’ve gone into the world with the confidence that an Orono education provides. But if we want to take pride in our schools and truly believe in our Five Star status, then we have to continue to support the infrastructure that allows Orono to be the best. And moving into the next decade, that’s not about stadiums and pretty planters, that’s about technology.
As my last kid graduates in 2021, into a world that is more uncertain than ever, I know that he’ll be able to forge a new path because of what Orono has given him. I only hope that we’ll be able to say the same for the class of 2031. Vote YES on the tech levy to ensure that we can.
Go Spartans!
Stephanie March
Orono
