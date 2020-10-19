To the editor,
As the technology leader of a Fortune 500 company here in the Twin Cities, I understand the importance of making necessary investments in an organization to ensure it runs effectively. Today, Orono Schools is asking our community to make such an investment by approving a technology levy that is essential and frankly overdue.
I will be voting yes to approve this levy, and I encourage you to do the same.
Technology plays such a greater role in everyday life, education and in successful organizations than it did 20 years ago. So you can imagine my surprise when I learned the technology levy has remained flat in Orono for nearly two decades. When I examined what this levy will cover, I can assure you it is addressing essential needs. From servers to better WIFI, cybersecurity to software, the maintenance plan that the levy supports makes sense. These are true necessities in ensuring our community’s kids have the basic tools to be successful in school and in life.
Like many of you, my family moved here so our children could attend Orono Schools. I’m reaching out to you as a technology professional and as a parent to let you know the importance of approving this levy this fall. Help keep Orono Schools strong and vote yes. Thank you.
Brian Tilzer
Orono
