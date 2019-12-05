To the editor,

When the light of day begins to turn to dusk a single bugle or trumpet playing “Taps” can be heard coming from somewhere on Casco Point. The beautiful notes seem to rise above the din of every day life. When it concludes sometimes there is silence, sometimes cheers.

Hearing this song played brought such hope and joy to my husband, Jay Johnson, a Vietnam vet. Although he is no longer here to listen with me, when I’m fortunate enough to catch it played, it reminds of him and the smile it would bring to his face.

I don’t know who offers this gift each night so I am using this forum in the hope that my message of thanks will get to the person responsible. Please, reader, if you know the person responsible for ushering out the day with “Taps” on Casco Point please thank them for me.

Tami Johnson

Spring Park

Load comments