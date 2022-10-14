As we come close to an election this November, I want to ask us all to engage at the local level when it comes to school boards, city councils and the state legislature. Engage does not only mean door knocking, writing postcards, and having lawn signs. It also means investigating the candidates that you will be presented with on your ballot to be intentional in your vote.
With the lack of local newspapers being delivered daily to our homes and the real distractions within the social media realm a real gap has emerged in how much we know about local elections.
For me, the more I delve into this I learn things that in some ways surprise me and help me make the right decision with my vote
• City council candidates that while having loads of signs out do not seem to have an apparent reason they are running. They believe everything is perfect and they would fit right in. Please do not let the prevalence of signs influence your vote, understand your options
• School board candidates that seem overly keen to inject themselves into the administrative process, following some national trends where politics are influencing our options. Our schools are tantamount to preserving our freedom of speech and learning
• State legislative candidates who will not share their perspectives or participate in debates, how can you vote for someone who does not share their intentions?
So, please take the time to investigate the local elections. However, you vote, it is a privilege and right in every election. Our democracy depends on an engaged electorate, and we are that electorate.
