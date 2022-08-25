Representative Kelly Morrison is truly a stateswoman working for the people of Minnesota. “A statesman or stateswoman is a respected, skilled, and experienced political leader or figure. In most respects a statesman is the opposite of a politician. Politicians are thought of as people who will say or do anything to get elected or to gain power. A statesman is someone who does everything for the common good of the people he or she represents”
Some of our senators and representatives are good politicians, we need more statespeople in elected office today.
Kelly has been elected twice to the state House of Representatives and has an impressive list of accomplishments for our state and its people. She has authored and worked to pass into law worked to pass twenty-three seven bills into law during her tenure in the House. Three Four notable ones include these about things we all care about:
1. Telehealth Act allows Minnesotans to continue to access healthcare through video and audio only visits.
2. Increasing the transparency of drug costs to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable
3. Reforming and optimizing pre prior authorization processes from insurance companies to remove barriers and delays to healthcare access
4. PSYPACT allows licensed psychologists to practice tele-psychology across state lines to ensure greater access to mental healthcare.
5. Providing equitable coverage for tele health appointments so they are covered the same as an office visit
Kelly has earned the reputation for passing meaningful legislation by working across the aisle even in our divided legislature. We need Kelly Morrison back at the Capitol in the MN Senate; I will be voting for her to represent our district this November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.