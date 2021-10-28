To the editor,
I am writing to let you know about my friend, Dr. Gregory Snyder, who is running for Westonka school board. I have known Dr. Snyder for over 40 years during which time we have been the best of friends and have raised our families together in the Westonka community.
When he says “Kids and Community First” on his yard-signs, that is exactly what he means. He will approach each and every problem with thoughtfulness and reflection on how this will affect the kids and make his decisions accordingly. He is a passionate advocate for fairness and individual rights. I have always known him to be thoughtful, caring and insightful. I am confident that he will do a stellar job in working with the other board members to promote the values and address the concerns of the parents who have elected him.
I encourage you to join me in supporting him for School Board. You are able to vote early if you choose but if not, Plan on voting on Tuesday, Nov. 2 in person. Pick a winner for yourself and for the district. I will be voting for Gregory Snyder for Westonka School Board and I hope that you will join me in voting for a great man and leader.
John Biglow
Minnetrista
