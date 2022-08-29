To the editor,
Orono citizens might not realize that taxpayer land is being given to private individuals to keep or to use for their own special interests.
Recently, a lake access fire lane was “sold” to Mr. Bob Erickson, a sitting Planning Commissioner. With that “sale”, Orono citizens lost a year-round public access to Stubbs Bay on Lake Minnetonka. The tenth of an acre size parcel with 40 feet of lakeshore was given to Mr. Erickson to add on to his existing property on the premise that he donate $100,000 to the city Park Fund. The DNR, and the Orono Planning Commission both opposed the land donation, and the city staff recommended at least keeping pedestrian access to the lake. The Orono City Council not only voted to ignore all that and gave complete control of the land to Mr. Erickson, but also reduced, by variance, the amount of land he had to give to make a conforming cul-de-sac on his street.
Public land, especially lakeshore access, will never be replaced, and should never be given away to the benefit of one individual. Cities usually hold on to public land in case a future use, not known today, makes the land beneficial for a greater majority of citizens.
The Orono City Council has also pushed through accommodations for special interest activities in Orono parks intentionally under the public radar. Mountain biking has been encouraged in Bederwood and Lowry Woods Parks without public notification and against an existing city ordinance that explicitly forbids mountain biking in our parks. This spring, there was a public outcry to pushback on the Orono City Council’s desire to allow a large private boathouse to be constructed on Summit Beach Park land.
Our parks are not to be developed to suit the desires of the Council’s friends and supporters. Many of Orono’s smaller parks are neighborhood parks designed to minimize traffic, lighting, noise, and do not have the infrastructure for large activities. Our city council needs to think of all the citizens - not just the desires of supporters or special niche groups.
Barbara Schmidt
Orono
