As the Legislative session this year ended without completing business (i.e. bonding bill for critical infrastructure) and any decision on how to allocate the surplus, I attended the League of Women Voters forums for the candidates in my district because I wanted to hear what they had to say about this and the issues that are important to me and others in the community.
Questions came from community members at both forums. A broad range of topics were covered including legislative priorities, public safety, and education. The first forum for Minnesota House District 45A was held at Orono High School on September 13th. Candidate Lauren Bresnahan was in attendance. The second forum for Minnesota State Senate District 45 and House District 45B was held at the Wayzata City Hall on September 22nd. Kelly Morrison, candidate for the Minnesota Senate and Patty Acomb, Candidate for Minnesota house took part.
Candidates Andrew Myers (House 45A), Kathleen Fowke (Senate District 45), and Lorrie Cousineau, (House 45B) missed an opportunity. Residents of both communities were also there to attend the City Council forums. I don’t know why these candidates were not there but it makes me think that they are not prepared to serve and are more interested in representing special interests outside of our community than they are their potential constituents.
I live in District 45A and will be voting for Lauren Bresnahan in the State House and Kelly Morrison to in the State Senate to represent me. I would encourage anyone living in 45B to vote for Patty Acomb as well. Both Ms Morrison and Ms Acomb have served in the Minnesota State House for 4 years and have proven that they can work with both sides of the aisle to get things done. Lauren Bresnahan is an economist with previous experience at the Congressional Budget Office as an inflation specialist and would provide the expertise that is needed in these difficult times. All 3 of these people will serve us well at the State Capitol.
