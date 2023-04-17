This is a story about a German soldier who suffered and fought under Hitler’s regime. His first visit to the U.S. was in the late 70s. The very first thing he did upon deboarding the plane was literally (with tears of joy) kiss the American soil and praise democracy.
Throughout his whole visit, he would frequently exclaim, out of the blue, “America!” with a huge smile on his face and deep German accent. So proud for us... He would be shamefully horrified today seeing our Republican party following the prescription for fascism.
He went on to explain that Hitler did not rise overnight. It took years of “priming” the people with lies, via radio, pamphlets and speeches – all propagating doom and gloom, outrageous lies, unprovable government corruption, fake news, etc. The same playbook being used by today’s GOP and right-wing outlets.
During our many evening chats he explained how the lies began and how sinister in nature they were, how they were designed to divide the people (sound familiar?). But soon it was too late, after gaining power, the real horrors began. All the “freedoms” they were promised vanished. Healthcare? Not attainable by most. Education? You learn what they want you to learn, period. Guns? All civilian guns confiscated, period (except military and “brownshirts”). There were civilian rapes and murders by the brownshirts, executions of dissenters (some, your neighbors, friends and loved ones), and of course – the genocide of the Holocaust.
That soldier, who loved our country more than some so-called “patriots” was my grandfather.
As Americans, we made a bad gamble based on lies and propaganda in 2016. We got conned, hoodwinked and duped. As someone once said not long ago, “Get over it.” Social engineering (aka brainwashing) has been a weapon for hate for eons. Propaganda is fascism’s most powerful weapon, and we must not be distracted by the lies. We must remember. Democracy is what makes us great, and we must elect leaders who at least believe in democracy. Without it, we all lose.
In closing, let’s try to be understanding of those who were so deceitfully misled. If you had listened to Fox “News” long enough, it could’ve very well been you falling for the lies and craziness. Jeremiah 14:14
