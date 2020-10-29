To the editor,
2020 has presented challenges like none other. On top of a deadly pandemic, the communities in our state have struggled with racial injustice and police brutality. However, amidst this despair, there is hope. There is hope whenever a neighborhood comes together to march for justice, clean the community, or actively seek to elect public officials who deeply care about the community and work to resolve the injustices that divide us. I believe that Dean Phillips is one of those public officials.
Being a sixth-generation Minnesotan, Congressman Phillips feels this pain with us. He understands the importance of racial justice, equity, and fairness in our community. That is why he is dedicated to addressing systemic injustices in healthcare, policing, education, and other major institutions. He believes that we need to open our ears, our hearts, and our minds to learn about the systemic inequities present in our nation and our state.
This president uses fear to divide us, but Dean is committed to uniting people in the spirit of optimism, because he knows that the only way to overcome great challenges and achieve safety, security, and justice for all, is by working together.
Samantha Martin
Mound
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.