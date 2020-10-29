o the editor,
You published an excellent letter sent to you by Phyllis Skinner in the Aug. 22 Laker Pioneer and she was right-on in her criticism of Minnesota Sen. David Osmek and her inability to conference with him about some very important concerns she had (child mistreatment in Minnesota). My first memory of Mr. Osmek was when he ran in a Republican primary against Judy Rogosheske to replace long-serving and excellent state Sen. Gen Olson in 2012. The night before that election, mailboxes all over District 33 were stuffed with material about Osmek’s opponent that were grossly untrue and extremely unfair. There was no time for Ms. Rogosheske to deny those charges and prove them false. Those damaging falsehoods allowed Osmek to win the primary by only 107 votes out of nearly 6,000 cast by Republicans. I’ve carried the memory of that nasty campaign literature around with me for the last eight years and I’ve carefully observed how uninvolved and insignificant Mr. Osmek has been in the state Senate. This year I’ll vote for the young, energetic and creative young lady – Gretchen Piper – who is running against Osmek. She’ll represent us well.
Charles H. Leck
Independence
