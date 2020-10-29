To the editor,
The City of Orono has been blessed over the years with great representation at the state Capitol. Gen Olson served us well for 30 years. Her successor, Dave Osmek, has been equal to her leadership over his eight years and we need him back at the Capitol this November.
Aside from being a leader in fiscal responsibility, as a recipient of multiple “Best Friend of the Taxpayer” awards, Osmek is responsive and hard-working. He is tenacious in defending our cities against state or other agencies that want to supersede our authority that you invested in.
Dave got our Hwy. 12 safety money and has advocated for greater accountability and safety of law enforcement when our local correctional officers are assault by prisoners in SF3706.
His work is not done. Let’s re-elect Dave to continue his leadership and service to Orono and the other cities he represents. Please join me in supporting Dave Osmek for state Senator in November.
Aaron Printup
Orono
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.