To the editor,
Every election is important. For state Senator, we have two clear choices. In these difficult times, we need a senator that has the experience to do the job. We need a responsive leader who works for all of us.
That’s why I am supporting Dave Osmek to be re-elected as our state Senator. He knows how important it is to get our economy moving again, supporting job creation and small business success. He’s been recognized by the NFIB as a strong voice for businesses across our state, both large and small.
And how responsive is he? One Saturday night, I emailed him a question on a bill. Much to my surprise, he responded back with a few minutes, at 10 p.m.!
We need more senators like Dave Osmek and I am happy to vote again for him in November. Thanks, Dave, for all you do for us.
Kevin Moxness
Maple Plain
